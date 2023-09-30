Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ becomes highest grossing Hindi film, surpasses ‘Gadar 2’

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released action thriller ‘Jawan’ continues to achieve new heights as the movie has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country.

On Thursday, the film collected Rs 5.82 crores which took the film’s total collection to Rs 525.50 crores.

With this, SRK’s action thriller film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, “#Jawan crosses lifetime biz of #Gadar2 and #Pathaan #Hindi in #India…Now HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in #Hindi in #India, #SRK features in Top 3 HIGHEST GROSSING FILMS #Hindi: #Pathaan [No 3] and #Jawan [No 1] [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.90 cr, Mon 4.90 cr, Tue 4.40 cr, Wed 4.45 cr, Thu 5.81 cr. Total: ₹ 525.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Post the success of the movie, the makers had held a press conference in Mumbai.

The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie Shah Rukh Khan said, “It’s a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’.

He said, “We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release ‘Dunki’. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

Helmed by Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

‘Dunki’ marks the first collaboration of the ‘Chak De India’ actor with ‘3 Idiots’ fame director Hirani and ‘Pink’ actor Taapsee.

‘Dunki’ will face a big Bollywood clash with actor Prabhas’ action thriller film ‘Salaar’.