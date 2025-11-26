Shahalibanda fire: Body of victim identified

Hyderabad: Authorities have identified the unidentified body of the Gomathi Electronics fire in Shahalibanda as Mir Sajjad Ali, a local.

According to the Moghalpura police, Sajjad was passing through the area on his two-wheeler when the blast occurred. He sustained injuries due to the explosive fire and died on the spot.

A fire started at Gomathi Electronics on the night of November 24 due to a short circuit in the showroom and engulfed the two-floor building. Explosions were heard as the electronic appliances inside the shop went up in flames.

The stored goods were completely gutted, while a car, an auto rickshaw, and two scooters were damaged.

Seven other people, who sustained injuries in the accident, were shifted to various hospitals for treatment. The shop owner, Shiva Kumar Bansal, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening.

Police have informed that three other people have been discharged, and the four others are currently stable despite suffering 30-40 percent burns.