Hyderabad: Death toll in Shahalibanda fire rises to two

Hyderabad: Shiva Kumar, owner of Gomathi Electronics, died while undergoing treatment, taking the death toll in the fire accident to two.

Previously, a person whose identity is yet to be established had died in the fire incident.

The fire started at Gomathi Electronics on Shahalibanda road on Monday night due to a short circuit in the showroom. The goods were completely gutted while a car, an auto rickshaw, and two scooters were damaged. Ten fire tenders brought the fire under control.

One person died on the spot after sustaining injuries due to a cylinder explosion during the fire. The police have sought the help of citizens to establish his identity. Seven others, including Shiva Kumar, the owner of the showroom, were shifted to various hospitals for treatment. Shiva Kumar died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday evening.