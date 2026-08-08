Shahi Idgah row: Talks inconclusive, next meeting on Aug 18

Mathura (UP): Both sides in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura made a fresh attempt on the directions of the Supreme Court for an amicable settlement, but the proceedings remained inconclusive, and the two parties will meet again on August 18, lawyers said on Saturday, August 8.

Arguments were presented before the court of Special Judge (EC Act) Mathura Arvind Kumar Yadav, but the proceedings yielded no result, they said.

According to the lawyers, Friday’s talks remained inconclusive, and the new date was set for further discussions. If no positive resolution emerges, then the only hope will lie with the Supreme Court.

The Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura arose after the Hindu side filed a petition alleging that the mosque was built in the 17th century on the exact spot where Lord Krishna was born.

A dispute has been ongoing for several years regarding the Shahi Idgah located within the temple complex at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura.

Claiming to be ardent devotees of Lord Krishna, around 18 petitioners have asserted that the Shahi Idgah stands on the 13.37-acre plot owned by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and have demanded that the land be handed back to the Hindu side.

Several cases pending before Allahabad HC, Supreme Court

Several cases about these claims are currently pending before the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court launched the ‘Supreme Court Action for Mediated Adjudication and Disputes Harmonisation Across Nation’ (SAMADHAN SAMAROH) to encourage amicable settlement of pending cases through mediation ahead of a Special Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on August 21, 22, and 23.

Also Read Allahabad HC defers Krishna Janmabhumi–Shahi Idgah case

As part of the initiative, parties in several pending matters have been asked to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement.

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, representing the Hindu side, said that the Muslim side has once again been advised that the land in question be handed over to the temple trust, with alternative land being provided to the Muslim side elsewhere.

Advocate Tanveer Ahmed, a representative of the Muslim side and Secretary of the Shahi Idgah Intezamia Committee, dismissed the Hindu side’s proposal and insisted on adhering to the agreement reached in 1968 between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and the Intezamia Committee.

He further argued that since the matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court, the court itself should examine the facts and decide whose claim is valid; therefore, there is no need for such settlement talks.

Special Judge Yadav then gave both the parties another opportunity to appear on August 18 and settle the matter by organising a special Lok Adalat once again, the lawyers said.