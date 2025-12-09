Hyderabad is home to several celebrity-owned restaurants, and Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj’s Joharfa has quickly become one of the city’s most talked-about spots. Known for its Hyderabadi and Mughlai flavours, the place has been drawing fans, food enthusiasts and now even fellow cricketers.

Mohammed Shami, along with Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and other members of the Bengal team, recently enjoyed an evening at Joharfa in Banjara Hills. Photos from the dinner are going viral on social media. The players were in Hyderabad for their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Puducherry on December 6, and chose to bond over a hearty meal ahead of the game.

Shami and Siraj in Hyderabad

Sharing photos from their visit, Shami thanked Siraj for hosting them, calling the dinner a wonderful opportunity to strengthen camaraderie both on and off the field.

“Mohammad Siraj inviting Me and other teammates to his restaurant was be a fantastic way to strengthen their camaraderie. We enjoy a nice meal together, share some laughs, and bond over their experiences on and off the field. Thanks for very good hospitality @mohammedsirajofficial,” wrote Shami in caption.

About Joharfa

Launched in June 2025, Joharfa is Siraj’s newest venture into Hyderabad’s evolving food culture. Set in the heart of Banjara Hills Road No. 3, the restaurant offers a royal dining experience with a blend of Mughal, Persian, Arabian and Chinese cuisines, each carrying Siraj’s signature Hyderabadi touch.

Joharfa continues to trend as one of the city’s favourite celebrity hangouts, with fans and celebrities equally lining up to try what Siraj has curated.