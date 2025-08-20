Hyderabad: Hyderabad has a new buzz, and it is all about Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. After Virat Kohli opened One8 Commune in the city, Siraj has now launched his own restaurant, Joharfa, at Banjara Hills Road No. 3. The place has already become popular, with people rushing to try it.

Inside Mohammed Siraj’s Joharfa

A YouTuber recently shared a video of the restaurant, showing its food menu and the rich interiors. Joharfa offers Mughal, Persian, Arabian, and Chinese cuisines, all with Siraj’s unique Hyderabadi style. The restaurant gives a royal feel and focuses on giving customers a premium dining experience.

High Prices Create Buzz

Celebrity restaurants are usually more expensive, and Joharfa is no different. A salad costs Rs. 355, while the special platter is priced at Rs. 3,999. The YouTuber was shocked at the price, and a family meal for four can easily touch Rs. 5,000. Some feel the rates are too high, but others say the cost matches the location, exclusivity, and ambiance.

The YouTubers, while pointing out the steep pricing, were pleasantly surprised by the taste of the Biryani at Joharfa. They described it as rich in flavour and unique in its Hyderabadi touch, calling it a must-try dish on the menu.

They even felt that if it continues to win over food lovers, Joharfa’s Biryani could soon stand alongside iconic Hyderabad favourites like Pista House, Shah Ghouse, and other legendary spots that define the city’s food culture.

Joharfa is not for daily dining. It is designed for groups, families, and food lovers who want to enjoy a special outing. As one review mentioned, “I may not go alone or with friends, but if my kids ask, I might go for the experience.

Mohammed Siraj is now one of India’s main fast bowlers. In Test cricket, he has played over 40 matches and taken more than 120 wickets. His best bowling in an innings is 6 wickets for just 15 runs, which shows his match-winning ability.

Recently, during India’s tour of England, Siraj was the star bowler. He played all five Test matches and took 23 wickets, the most by any Indian bowler in the series. At Edgbaston,

From cricket to food, Mohammed Siraj has taken a bold step. Joharfa is already the talk of Hyderabad, and for those who want a mix of luxury and taste, it could become a must-visit restaurant in the city.