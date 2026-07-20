Shankar Goud’s family gets Rs 90.85 lakh aid, son to get RTC job

Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the process of merging RTC with the government would begin after the trade union elections are completed.

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Group of men on stage holding a large cheque at a community event in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Financial assistance of Rs 90.85 lakh was handed over to the family of Shankar Goud, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) driver who self-immolated in April this year.

Fifty-year-old Goud took his life on April 23, after talks between RTC workers and the Congress government failed over a range of demands, including wage revision, improved welfare measures, issues related to electric bus procurement and operations, the merger of RTC employees with the state government, and the conduct of union elections.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar presented a cheque of Rs 90,85,500 to Shankar’s wife Hemalatha, son Hemanth and daughter Shalini at a programme held at RTC Kala Bhavan in Hyderabad. TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy was also present.

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The assistance was voluntarily contributed by TGSRTC employees under the ‘Cheyutha’ welfare initiative.

“The TGSRTC will provide employment for Shankar Goud’s son, Hemanth, and the family had been sanctioned a house,” Ponnam said.

He also announced that the process of merging RTC with the government would begin after the trade union elections are completed, in line with a decision by a committee comprising four ministers and senior officials.

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