Telangana govt announces ex-gratia for TGSRTC worker who died of self-immolation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) driver Shankar Goud, who took his life during the protest of RTC workers at Narsampet depot on Thursday, April 23.

Revealing the compensation on Friday, April 24, Narsampet Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Uma Rani has also promised a government job to one of the bereaved family members. Owing to their financial condition, an Indiramma house will also be sanctioned for the family.

In addition to this, in the capacity of Narsampet MLA, Donthi Madhava Reddy announced an additional compensation of Rs 5 lakh from his funds.

RDO Uma Rani personally visited Shankar Goud’s house and offered her tribute to the departed soul and condoled the family members.

Shankar Goud is survived by his son Hemanth, daughter Shamili, and his wife Hemalatha, a person with disability. The family has been facing financial difficulties and has been living in a rented house.

Shankar Goud’s final rites were performed at his daughter’s village, Muthojipet, on Friday. When the fellow RTC workers wanted to take his mortal remains to the Narsampeta depot, the police stopped them. Former Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudershan Reddy and the workers got into heated arguments with the police.

The police took Reddy into custody and were shifting him to the police station when the protesting workers and BRS workers obstructed the vehicle, causing a commotion and tense atmosphere in Muthojipet.