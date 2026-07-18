Sharad Pawar hits out at Centre over Sonam Wangchuk fast

Pune: NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar on Saturday, July 18, slammed the Centre for its “irresponsible” handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk’s agitation, claiming the government remained a bystander rather than addressing the genuine demands of students.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Pawar asserted that while the government moved to hospitalise Wangchuk as the situation became “uncontrollable”, the protest would continue regardless of the action against the activist.

Wangchuk was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi earlier in the day after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

Wangchuk and three activists from All India Students’ Association (AISA) have been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

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“The Centre didn’t handle the situation carefully, and it impacted the future of several students. The government remained a bystander as other political parties came to support him (Wangchuk). Leaders from Congress, NCP (SP), including Supriya Sule and many others, paid a visit there (Jantar Mantar) and raised a common demand,” Pawar said.

He said the demand was genuine and was for the betterment of the students, but none of the leaders from the government, despite being in Delhi, visited the protest site.

“It means that the government is irresponsible. This issue will not end here, as the Parliament session is scheduled to begin, it will be discussed there too,” he said, adding that the protest will continue despite action against Wangchuk.

The Delhi High Court, which has been monitoring the developments, had directed that Wangchuk’s health be regularly assessed and that appropriate medical intervention be provided if required.

On Friday, doctors said Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5 kg since the beginning of the hunger strike. The activist, however, had said that he was determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition.