CJP’s Dipke begins fast after Wangchuk forcibly hospitalised

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Saturday, July 18, announced that he was beginning an indefinite hunger strike after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police, according to the CJP.

Delhi Police, however, said the move was carried out on medical advice and in compliance with the Delhi High Court’s directions.

“I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now,” Dipke said in a post on X, escalating the CJP-led agitation.

Wangchuk, who was on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated. According to news agency ANI, citing sources, he has been admitted to the hospital’s emergency ward. He is conscious, his vital parameters are stable and he remains under medical observation.

In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted for “essential medical care” following expert medical advice and court directions. Police said some protesters tried to obstruct the transfer, leading to a “slight commotion”, but maintained that officers exercised “maximum restraint” while safely taking him to the hospital. The police also appealed to protesters to peacefully vacate Jantar Mantar.

The CJP disputed the police’s account. In a series of posts on X, Dipke alleged that Delhi Police “cracked down” on protesters, “beat up people” and “took away Sonam sir forcefully.” He further claimed that students were lathicharged and that he himself was beaten and detained by the police.

After his release, Dipke shared a video message alleging that Wangchuk had been forcibly removed from the protest site and that CJP protesters were “badly lathicharged” during the operation. Calling for demonstrations across the country, he urged supporters to intensify the movement, saying, “We won’t tolerate this dictatorship.”

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

The protest continued after Wangchuk’s hospitalisation, with AISA activists Neha, Aameen and Manish continuing their hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.