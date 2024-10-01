‘Shark Tank India 4’ goes on floors with Sahiba Bali and Ashish Solanki as hosts

Mumbai: The cameras have started rolling for the upcoming fourth season of the business reality television series ‘Shark Tank India’. This season is once again set to showcase innovative ideas and deals that promise to influence the future of start-ups in India.

This time around, the show also has new hosts in the form of Sahiba Bali and Ashish Solanki Shooting of the first episode has been kicked off with Sharks – Anupam Mittal, (Founder and CEO at People Group), Aman Gupta, (Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar, (Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited), Peyush Bansal, (Co-Founder and CEO at Lenskart) and Ritesh Agarwal, (Founder and Group CEO at OYO).

Since its debut, Shark Tank India has encouraged countless Indians to present their entrepreneurial dreams. This year’s campaign, “Sirf Dream Job Nahi, Apne Dream Idea Ke Peeche Bhaagega India”, will showcase passionate entrepreneurs and dreamers pitching their best to turn their aspirations into reality.

‘Shark Tank India’ is the Indian franchise of the American show ‘Shark Tank’, and showcases the entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors who are known as sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company.

Season 1 aired on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television from December 20 2021 to February 4, 2022. The Gateway to Shark Tank India episode from season 1 aired on February 11, 2022. Season 2 aired from January 2, 2023 to March 10, 2023. The second season of the show featured Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho group, InsuranceDekho.com as a new shark with Rahul Dua as the host of the season

The fourth season of ‘Shark Tank India’ will be available to stream soon on Sony LIV.