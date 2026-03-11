Hyderabad, the city has long been known for producing talent that shines on national platforms. From contestants on Bigg Boss to singers on Indian Idol and performers on dance reality shows, Hyderabadis have frequently made their mark across India’s entertainment landscape. Now, the city’s entrepreneurial spirit has also reached the national stage with a startup appearing on Shark Tank India season 5.

In episode 46, titled “Innovation In Every Corner,” a Hyderabad-based startup called Flashoot stepped into the tank to pitch its unique real-time content creation platform.

Hyderabad Founders Behind Flashoot

Flashoot was started in 2023 by Voleti Karthik and Manikanta Bukka with Shreyak Singh also playing a key role in building the platform. The three young entrepreneurs, who come from humble backgrounds in Hyderabad, self-funded the venture and worked tirelessly to bring their idea to life.

Manikanta Bukka and Voleti Karthik completed their engineering from Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology (CBIT) in Gandipet, near Hyderabad’s Financial District. Shreyak Singh, on the other hand, revealed that he is an engineering dropout.

Their goal was to create a platform that democratizes professional event videography by making it affordable, quick and easily accessible through a mobile app.

What Flashoot Does

Flashoot offers professional reel-making and video editing services for individuals as well as businesses. From birthdays, anniversaries and weddings to brand shoots and other private events, the platform allows users to hire trained smartphone-based videographers known as “Flashooters.”

The concept focuses on speed and convenience. According to the founders, Flashoot can deliver edited, high-quality social media reels within 10 minutes, catering to the fast-paced digital age where instant content has become the norm.

Users can browse videographers’ portfolios through the app and book them easily. By relying on smartphones instead of expensive equipment, Flashoot aims to make professional video coverage more affordable while still delivering cinematic-quality content.

The Shark Tank Pitch

The panel for the episode included Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Mohit Yadav, Kunal Bahl, and Aman Gupta.

During the pitch, the founders explained how Flashoot aligns with the growing “quick content” culture, where people expect instant, high-quality media from events and gatherings.

Did They Get the Deal?

With an ask of Rs 1.5 crore for 2% equity in the company, did Flashoot get a deal?

Despite appreciating the idea and acknowledging the speed and utility of the service, the Sharks ultimately decided not to invest in the startup at this stage. While they recognized the potential in the concept, they did not find the current business model investable enough.

The Sharks also pointed out that with the rapid rise of AI-powered video editing tools, content can now be edited much faster and more efficiently than traditional methods. Because of this growing competition from artificial intelligence, the investors felt the business might struggle to scale in the long run. As a result, all the Sharks decided not to invest in the startup at this stage.

Flashoot was not the only startup that left without funding in the episode. Capsule hotel startups NapTapGo and BLR Pods also failed to secure investment during the same episode.

A Step Forward for Hyderabad’s Startup Scene

Even without a deal, appearing on Shark Tank India is a significant achievement for the young founders. Their presence on the show has brought national attention to the Hyderabad-based startup and its innovative approach to event videography.

Meanwhile, all episodes of Shark Tank India Season 5 are available for streaming on the Sony LIV app, where viewers can watch the latest entrepreneurial pitches and innovations from across the country.