Shatrughan Sinha shares unseen moments from daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding

Mumbai: Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha recently dropped a series of unseen videos and photos from his daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha’s, inter-faith wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Taking to his official X account, Shatrughan shared a couple of videos where he and his wife, Poonam Sinha, can be seen performing Hindu rituals at the intimate wedding. Sonakshi and Zaheer are seated beside them with folded hands, while a priest chants shlokas in Sanskrit in the background.

Sharing the video, Shatrughan wrote, “With an attitude of gratitude, we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day. It seems to be the ‘wedding of the century’ with your warmth, love, and congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in the beautiful journey of their lives.”

With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter… pic.twitter.com/sTveotv9CK — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 26, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 in a private ceremony and later hosted a grand reception for their Bollywood friends. The couple had an intimate wedding and later hosted a grand reception for their BTown friends.

The star-studded wedding reception of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turned into a night to remember, as the newlyweds mesmerized guests with their rendition of the iconic song ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’ from Sonakshi’s debut film ‘Dabangg’.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever.

Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness.

“On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024,” Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.