Hyderabad: For food lovers, biryani is not just a dish. It’s an emotion. It is one of those rare foods that has won over even people who don’t consider themselves foodies. So when a social media personality called biryani “ewww” and a “turn off,” the internet was bound to react.

Pakistani journalist and content creator Fariha Farrukh has gone viral after clips from her appearance on YouTuber Adeel Asif’s podcast began circulating across Instagram, Facebook and X. In the now-viral video, Fariha says, “Haan, mai regular khaana nahi khaati, mujhe desi khaana zeher lagta hai,” expressing her dislike for traditional South Asian food.

‘Oh please, such a turn off’

What really caught the internet’s attention were her reactions when dishes like biryani, daal chawal and nihari were mentioned. Fariha visibly winced, repeatedly saying “ewww” and “oh please.”

When asked specifically about biryani, she responded, “Oh please, such a turn off.”

The comment quickly sparked a wave of memes and reactions online, with many users wondering how anyone could describe biryani, a dish loved by millions as a “turn off.”

Why Hyderabadis will take it personally

For Hyderabadis, biryani is much more than just food. It is a tradition, a matter of pride and an essential part of the city’s identity. Whether it’s a wedding, a family gathering, a celebration or simply a weekend craving, biryani is often at the centre of the occasion.

The city’s famous dum biryani, known for its rich flavours, fragrant spices and royal heritage, has earned fans across the world. Well, several social media users joking that insulting biryani is one of the fastest ways to start an online debate.

Who is Fariha Farrukh?

Before becoming a viral meme sensation, Fariha Farrukh was primarily known for her work as a journalist and political commentator in Pakistan.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a TV presenter, journalist, defence and geopolitics analyst, and digital content creator. She holds a Master’s degree in Political Science and a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Punjab University.

Fariha has written for various publications and hosts her own digital programme, Coffee with Fariha. She is also associated with 360 Digital English, where she discusses politics, military affairs and international relations.

While her podcast comments may have divided opinions, one thing is clear, her “biryani is a turn off” remark has turned her into one of the internet’s most talked-about personalities this week.