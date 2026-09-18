She fought through 7 surgeries, now she needs help for the eighth

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who has spent most of her life undergoing surgeries and treatment, is once again seeking financial assistance as she prepares for her eighth major operation.

She was only one year old when she developed a serious medical condition that required prolonged treatment and repeated surgeries. Over the past 19 years, she has undergone seven operations in an effort to improve her condition.

Her family had earlier approached The Siasat Daily for help and the appeal received an encouraging response from its readers. Several people came forward with financial assistance, helping the family meet the expenses of her treatment and undergo further surgeries.

However, her medical journey is not over yet.

Doctors have advised another operation, which has been scheduled for September 19 at Chaudhary Hospital, International Deformity and Lengthening Institute, in Akola, Maharashtra.

The upcoming surgery is expected to cost around Rs. 4.5 lakh, an amount the family is struggling to arrange. According to the family, they have already spent approximately Rs. 20.25 lakh on her treatment over the years.

With the surgery just days away, the family has once again appealed to philanthropists, donors and well-wishers to extend whatever financial support they can to help her undergo the procedure.

The family expressed gratitude to those who supported her during the earlier stages of treatment and appealed to Siasat readers and others to come forward once again so that financial constraints do not delay her surgery.

Those willing to support her treatment can contact Sayyad Sadik Hussen at 9849386235.

Bank details:

Name: Sayyad Sadik Hussen

Account No.: 30750682542

IFSC: SBIN0001935

Bank: State Bank of India

Even a small contribution can help the family meet the remaining cost of her treatment and proceed with the scheduled surgery.