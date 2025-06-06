‘She proposed me…’: Muzammil Ibrahim on dating Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Muzammil Ibrahim is an Indian model and actor. He became famous after winning the Gladrags Manhunt India contest in 2003 when he was just 17. After that, he did many fashion shows and appeared in music videos like Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai and Pardesiya. He started acting in films like Dhokha (2007) and Will You Marry Me?. He was also seen in the web series Special Ops.

But here’s something surprising — he once dated Deepika Padukone, who is now one of the biggest actresses in India!

Deepika Padukone, Muzammil Ibrahim’s love story

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Muzammil said “We were in a relationship for two years.” This was before she became famous. He said, “Deepika was the first person I met in Mumbai.” He also shared that Deepika asked him out, but later he ended the relationship.

Model actor #MuzammilIbrahim claims that he dated #DeepikaPadukone for two years. She was the one who asked him out and he left her!



The actor went on to add that he was a star at that time, Deepika wasn't !!!! WATCH 👇 pic.twitter.com/mnnP9EngCI — filmybaapOfficial (@filmybaap) June 6, 2025

Deepika proposed to Muzammil

In a surprising revelation, Muzammil shared, “Deepika Padukone proposed to me, and I left.”

When asked if he regrets that decision, he said, “No, I never regret leaving. I’m a tough guy. I was a star at that time—she wasn’t. She was still a model. I had already become an actor. Later, she became a superstar. Today, nobody knows me, but everyone knows her. I’m a big fan—I love watching her movies. She’s a beautiful woman and is doing so well. But the fact is what it is.”

Muzammil remembered their simple and happy times. They didn’t have much money, so they went on rickshaw rides in the rain. He said, “We were kids then. We used to go on rickshaw dates in the rain. It was very cute. I had started earning a bit more, bought a car, and she was very happy for me,” he said, adding that they were happy despite not having much money.

Where They Stand Now

After breaking up, they stayed in touch for a few years. They talked sometimes and wished each other well. But after Deepika married Ranveer Singh, they stopped talking. Muzammil said, “Not after her marriage. We were in touch before her marriage. We had a conversation before she got married, but not after that. She has always been very sweet.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018 in Italy. In September 2024, they stepped into a new chapter of their lives by welcoming their baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh.