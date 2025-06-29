Shefali Jariwala Death Case: Investigation points to medical factors, no foul play suspected

Mumbai: The latest developments in the Shefali Jariwala death case indicate that her unexpected passing is likely connected to medical reasons rather than any suspicious circumstances.

Investigating officers and forensic experts have gathered crucial details pointing to health-related factors as a possible cause. Sources state that Shefali had been consistently undergoing anti-aging treatments for several years. On June 27, despite observing a fast for a religious ritual at home, she reportedly received her routine injection, which may have triggered the cardiac arrest that led to her death.

According to sources, Jariwala had taken her monthly anti-aging injection on June 27, despite fasting that day due to a religious ceremony at home. A source informed that evening, between 10 and 11 p.m., her health reportedly declined rapidly—her body began trembling and she lost consciousness.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. At the time of the incident, the actress was at home with her husband Parag Tyagi, her mother, and a few others. Investigators have since seized various medications from the residence, including anti-aging vials, vitamin supplements, and pills related to gastric care. So far, eight statements have been recorded from family members, domestic staff, and medical professionals.

It is being reported that the police have found no signs of dispute or foul play in the case. Authorities are currently awaiting the postmortem findings and laboratory analysis of the confiscated medications to determine the precise cause of death.

Shefali Jariwala, known for her appearance in the song “Kaanta Laga” and stint on “Bigg Boss 13,” died on June 27 at the age of 42. She was declared dead upon her arrival at the hospital.

Her sudden passing has left her fans and colleagues in shock. Many celebrities took to social media to express their grief and mourn her untimely demise.