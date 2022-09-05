Shehbaz blasts Imran for comments on Pakistan Army chief

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has blasted his predecessor Imran Khan for what he called “Imran Niazi’s despicable utterances to malign institutions”.

The Prime Minister also said that Khan’s “nefarious agenda is clearly to disrupt and undermine Pakistan”, Samaa TV reported.

The strong response from the premier came a day after Khan, addressing a rally in Faisalabad, said that Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were trying their level best to nominate their army chief, who will be a personal favourite.

Khan also said that if a powerful and patriotic general became the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) he would question Zardari and Nawaz Sharif about their corruption, Samaa TV reported.

The current COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to retire in November this year and Prime Minister Sharif will appoint his successor.

Taking to Twitter On Monday, Shehbaz Sharif said: “Imran Niazi’s despicable utterances to malign institutions are touching new levels every day. He is now indulging in direct mud-slinging & poisonous allegations against Armed Forces & its leadership. His nefarious agenda is clearly to disrupt & undermine Pakistan.”

Khan also drew condemnation from PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who said that from sepoys to generals everyone in the Pakistan military was a patriot and that no one needed a certificate of patriotism.

The nation will not allow anyone to embroil the military in politics at their public rallies, he said in a video statement.