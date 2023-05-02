Shehnaaz Gill buys new home, see her net worth

Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill, the charming and talented actress who has won hearts with her performances in Punjabi and Hindi films, has reached yet another career milestone. The stunning actress recently purchased a new home in Mumbai, and her fans are overjoyed.

Shehnaaz has become a household name and is loved by millions of fans across the country thanks to her multi-star hit movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her fans have congratulated her and are celebrating her latest accomplishment on social media.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the love and support she has received from her fans. She shared screenshots of heartfelt messages from her followers, who not only congratulated her on the new home but also expressed how it represents their own personal milestone. They praised the actress for her positive attitude, strength, and humility.

The new home is in Mumbai, the city of dreams, and Shehnaaz is said to have set some ground rules for her visitors.

The actress is currently on cloud nine after the success of her debut Hindi film, which has received widespread acclaim. Shehnaaz has proven her worth in the entertainment industry through her talent and hard work, and her latest accomplishment shows her hard work and determination.

Shehnaaz Gill Net Worth 2023

With her popularity soaring, many are curious to know more about Shehnaaz’s net worth and how she has managed to achieve such success at a young age. According to multiple reports, her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 30cr.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in her second Bollywood film with Rhea Kapoor.