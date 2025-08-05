Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised after sudden health deterioration

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss 13 sensation and actor Shehnaaz Gill has been hospitalised after a sudden health scare, sending her fans into concern. The actress, known for her bubbly personality and screen presence, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Monday after her health deteriorated due to low blood pressure, as per reports.

Fellow actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra visited Shehnaaz in the hospital and later shared a heartfelt video on social media, urging fans to keep her in their thoughts and prayers. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen lying on a hospital bed with an IV drip attached and a bandage on her hand, while Karan gently teases her to lift her spirits.

“Yeh dekho bechari… what has happened to her?” he says playfully, panning the camera towards her. Despite being visibly unwell, Shehnaaz managed a smile and tried to lighten the mood, saying, “Hasa rha hai mujhe” before joking that she’ll bounce back soon and maybe even party again.

Karan Veer added a touching message for fans: “I need you guys to pray really hard that this girl, with full energy, gets back as soon as possible.”

So sweet of you karan bhaiya♥️ friend like you in life is a blessing🫂

Thanks for being with our sana🤌🥺



【@ishehnaaz_gill • #ShehnaazGill@KaranVeerMehra • #KaranVeerMehra 】 pic.twitter.com/c6A5I5gHPm — 𝙋𝙮𝙖𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙪🎀🌻 (@onlyforshehnaaz) August 4, 2025

While an official statement is yet to be released, sources reveal that Shehnaaz is currently on a glucose drip and is under observation. Fans have since flooded social media with messages of love and support, praying for her speedy recovery.

These two cuties 🥹🎀

He tried to make her laugh and it worked …thanks @KaranVeerMehra for checking on her and make her happy atleast for some time…love both of you ❤️ #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/GBGESxqVwi — S🪐 (@destinedsidnaaz) August 4, 2025

Shehnaaz Gill rose to nationwide fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, and went on to star in films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan and the recent Thank You For Coming, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. She was also recently seen in the music video Sajna Ve Sajna alongside Rajkummar Rao.