Shehnaaz Gill turns South Indian girl for Salman Khan [Photos]

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s Bhaijaan Salman Khan will be seen next in Farhad Samji’s directorial ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The movie is produced by Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwalla. It is the remake of the Telugu film ‘Katamarayudu’ which stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

The makers dropped the teaser of the movie on the official YouTube channel of Salman Khan Films on Wednesday. It has garnered more than 10 Million views in 24 hours.

Just after the teaser was dropped, netizens started praising Punjabi beauty, Shehnaaz Gill. The Bigg Boss fame is making her debut in Bollywood in ‘ Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. In the teaser, Shehnaaz is seen donning a South Indian traditional outfit. She has worn a half saree (lana voni) and is seen walking with Salman Khan who also appears in a South Indian look.

Netizens shared screenshots from the teaser in which Shehnaaz is seen slaying audiences with her cute smile. Praising Shehnaaz Gill, one of the Twitter users wrote, ”A small glimpse of youth internet sensation #ShehnaazGiIl in #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan teaser she’s looking adorable.”

Another user wrote, ”I just can’t wait eid kab ayegi #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser #ShehnaazGiIl.”

Other fans also shared congratulatory messages to Shehnaaz Gill after her appearance left her fans in awe. She is widely admired for her South Indian look in the film and it is reported that she might be playing the role of Salman’s sister in the movie. Check here for more tweets

Speaking about the plot of the movie, it is said that two or three younger siblings wait to marry until their elder brother (Salman Khan) finds love. It is also said that Salman gets aged and remains a bachelor in the movie until he meets Pooja Hegde.

Fans seem super-excited to watch Tiger back on the big screen. The movie is slated to release on the eve of Eid 2023. Apart from Salman, Pooja and Shehnaaz, the movie also stars Siddharth Nigam, Daggubati Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal and Jagapathi Babu in the other pivotal roles.