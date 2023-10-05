Shift radical preacher Amritpal, others to Punjab jail, pleads mother

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th October 2023 10:46 pm IST
Amritpal Singh (File Photo)

Chandigarh: Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh’s mother has pleaded that her son should be shifted from Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail, where he has been lodged following his arrest on April 23 after a 37-day hunt, to a Punjab jail.

Expressing concern over the challenges faced by their families in visiting them at Dibrugarh jail, his mother Balwinder Kaur said it was essential for the detainees, including her son Amritpal, to be transferred to jails in Punjab.

Amritpal and nine of his aides were arrested under the NSA on different dates since March this year and eventually shifted to the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Amritpal was arrested from Rode village in Moga district, where he was believed to have arrived on April 22 after being on the run for weeks. Rode is the ancestral village of slain Khalistani ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale.

