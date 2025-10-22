Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian earns big! Rs 3 crore nights revealed

Hyderabad: Shilpa Shetty and Ranjit Bindra co-own Bastian, one of Mumbai’s most luxurious and talked-about restaurants. Once boasting three outlets, the chain will now operate only one Bastian at the Top in Dadar. The Bandra branch, a celebrity hotspot for years, has closed its doors, following the earlier shutdown of the Worli outlet.

Bastian’s earnings

Writer Shobhaa De recently shared jaw-dropping details about Bastian’s earnings on the Inside Out with Barkha Duttpodcast. She revealed that the restaurant earns an astonishing Rs. 2-3 crore per night, even on slow days. “The kind of money in Mumbai is astonishing. One single restaurant in Mumbai has a turnover of Rs 2-3 crore a night. On slow night, the turnover is Rs 2 crore and on weekends it is Rs 3 crore. I walked into that restaurant to see it myself because when I heard these numbers… I said this can’t be true.”

De described Bastian at the Top as a massive 21,000-square-foot spaceoffering a 360 view of Mumbai.

According to her, the restaurant can accommodate around 1,400 diners in two sessions. Guests, including the city’s elite, arrive in luxury cars like Lamborghinis and Aston Martins. “Every table spends in lakhs. It’s a world of its own,” De added.

Farewell to Bastian Bandra

In September, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to announce the emotional closure of Bastian Bandra, calling it “the end of an era.” She wrote that the venue had given “countless memories and unforgettable nights.” However, she confirmed that the popular Thursday Arcane Affair nights would continue at Bastian at the Top, carrying the brand’s legacy forward.

What’s Next for Shilpa Shetty

Beyond her thriving hospitality business, Shilpa is also set to appear in the upcoming action drama KD: The Devil, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Dhruva Sarja. With her film and business ventures, the actress continues to prove her versatility in both entertainment and entrepreneurship.