Shiv Thakare’s per week salary in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: Shiv Thakare is currently one of the most popular celebrities in the Indian television industry. He took part in various reality shows including Roadies, Bigg Boss Marathi, and Bigg Boss Hindi season 16. He has built up a massive fan base over the years. And now fans are going gaga over his participation in the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Shiv confirmed that he signed KKK 13 in his latest interview with TOI. He said the show was always on his checklist and called it as his ‘dream come true. “I’m thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty,” he said.

Shiv Thakare (Instagram)

Shiv Thakare Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Remuneration

And now, fans are excited to know how much Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 makers are going to pay Shiv Thakare. According to sources close to the show, he has been offered a whopping sum of money to participate in the latest season of the popular reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The makers of the show are paying Shiv Thakare a staggering amount of Rs 5-8 lakhs per episode which means he will get paid Rs 10 to 16L every week.

This impressive remuneration proves Shiv’s immense popularity and the buzz that his inclusion in the show has generated among audiences.

Are you excited to see Shiv Thakare in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Comment your thoughts below.

