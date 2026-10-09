‘Shivkumar’s Telangana business interests influence water release,’ says BJP

Vijayapural: BJP Karnataka unit President B Y Vijayendra on Friday, October 9, alleged that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s “business interests” in Telangana were influencing the state government’s decision to release water to the neighbouring state, despite farmers in Karnataka struggling amid drought conditions.

He claimed that the state government had begun releasing two thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water from the Narayanpur Dam to Telangana on the chief minister’s verbal instructions, allegedly to please the Congress government there.

“D K Shivakumar is close to the Chief Minister’s (A Revanth Reddy) associates in Telangana, and he also has business interests there,” Vijayendra claimed, while speaking to reporters here.

The BJP leader alleged that the decision to release water was taken despite shortages of drinking water and fodder for people and cattle in Karnataka.

Vijayendra said the government’s decision was particularly objectionable because Karnataka’s farmers were facing severe drought, with inadequate drinking water for people and cattle, and fodder.

“It is an unforgivable offence if the chief minister releases water to please his friends in a neighbouring state when farmers here are struggling,” he said.

There was no immediate response from Shivakumar or the Congress over Vijayendra’s allegation.

The Shikaripura MLA demanded that the government should reconsider its approach and provide relief to farmers.

He also alleged that the Congress government had failed to provide adequate drought relief despite repeated demands by the BJP.

The party had sought compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare and a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 5 lakh, he said.

Vijayendra criticised the government for announcing relief of Rs 2,500 per farmer family during the special session of the legislature, alleging that even this amount had not been disbursed.

“The chief minister is interested in real estate projects and townships but has not the slightest concern for the farmers of this state,” he alleged.

He said the government had also failed to provide eight hours of three-phase electricity daily to farmers, forcing many into distress. The BJP had organised padayatras (footmarches) and protests to demand assistance for drought-hit ryots, he added.

The BJP state chief appealed to the state government to follow Maharashtra’s example, where farm loans of up to Rs two lakh had been waived and relief packages announced.

He also demanded the release of pending dairy incentives, which he put at around Rs 850 crore, and an additional incentive of Rs five per litre for milk for five months until the drought ended.

On the state’s finances, Vijayendra alleged that Karnataka was approaching bankruptcy, with total debt reaching Rs 9.5 lakh crore.

He claimed that government employees were facing salary delays and that the state owed around Rs 6,500 crore to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The corporation was struggling to pay its employees and had kept dues of around Rs 187 crore to Rs 190 crore pending with oil companies, affecting bus operations, he added.

“The state’s financial condition has deteriorated to such an extent that the government is approaching bankruptcy. Karnataka is facing a financial emergency,” he alleged.

Vijayendra further accused the government of failing to fulfil its promises to the poor, claiming that BPL ration cards had been cut, pensions and other benefits had been withheld, and housing assistance had not been provided adequately.

He also criticised the government over its handling of the drought and demanded that it take immediate steps to support farmers rather than rely solely on assistance from the Centre.

“The state government must also provide relief to farmers. If the government is only interested in real estate, it is neglecting its own responsibilities,” he said.

Vijayendra said a central team had visited the state and collected detailed reports on the drought situation, and expressed hope that it would decide on assistance soon.

He also announced that the BJP would soon launch an agitation over irrigation projects in North Karnataka, alleging that the Congress government had failed to honour its commitments to allocate funds for the region’s irrigation needs.