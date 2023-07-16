SHOCKING! Malaika Arora’s Christian Dior daily wear hoodie is worth Rs…

Mumbai: Malaika Arora is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. The Bollywood diva is known for her impeccable style and stunning appearances, and she never fails to make bold fashion statements. She recently drew the attention of fashionistas when she stepped out in a Christian Dior hoodie that exuded luxury and comfort. Let’s look at the specifics of her self-care day outfit and the astronomical price tag that comes with it.

Malaika Arora’s Stylish Christian Dior Streetwear Look

Malaika Arora’s choice of a Christian Dior hoodie for her self-care day embodies her fashionable style. Since its inception in 1946, Christian Dior, the iconic French fashion house synonymous with elegance and opulence, has captivated fashion enthusiasts. The brand’s distinct logo, sophisticated designs, and luxurious materials have cemented its status as a haute couture symbol.

It’s Expensive Price

Let’s talk about the cost now. Given the brand’s reputation and the premium quality associated with its products, it’s no surprise that this hoodie is priced at around Rs 3L. While it may appear extravagant, fashion enthusiasts recognize the allure of owning a piece from a prestigious brand such as Christian Dior.

Malaika Arora looks stunning in the Christian Dior hoodie, as seen in the photos. She wears it with her hair open, exuding natural beauty and confidence. She lets her natural features shine through with minimal makeup, adding to her overall charm.

The diva’s stunning looks continue to captivate fashion enthusiasts, serving as an inspiration for fashion lovers all over the world.