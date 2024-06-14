Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ gets release date, to clash with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’

Mumbai: Finally, the makers of the much-awaited movie ‘Stree 2’ starring Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao have announced the release date.

On Friday morning, Shraddha treated fans with this exciting announcement.

Sharing the film’s production house Maddock Films’s post on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Woh aa rahi hai. 15th August ko!!!!!!” The film directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel will hit theatres on Independence Day this year on August 15.

The horror-comedy will face a big clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ at the box office.

Maddock Films shared an announcement video and captioned the post, which read, “Iss swatantrata diwas, aa rahi hai #Stree fir se! #Stree2 in cinemas this Independence Day, 15th August 2024.

Catch the #Stree2 Teaser exclusively in cinemas with #Munjya from today.”

As soon as the news was shared, fans chimed into the comment section to show their excitement.

One of the users wrote, “O stree jaldi aana.”

Another user commented, “Pushpa 2 vs stree 2 who will win.”

“Team took “Oo Stree jaldi aana” seriously,” another comment read.

Another user posted, “Super excited for stree 2.”

Building the curiosity among fans, ‘Stree 2’ makers shared that film’s teaser will be unveiled directly in theatres during ‘Munjya’, a horror-comedy backed by Maddock, which is also a part of the ‘Stree’ universe screening.

‘Stree’ was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.

‘Oo Stree Kal Aana’, a phrase from the movie to date has been repeatedly used in memes.

The film’s music also gained significant attention tracks like ‘Milegi Milegi’ and ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’.