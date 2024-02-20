Shweta Tiwari dating Varun Kasturia? Here’s viral photo

Mumbai: Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari has once again found herself in the spotlight. This time, it’s not about her professional achievements but rather her personal life. A recent mirror selfie featuring Shweta and her co-star, Varun Kasturia, has sparked speculation among fans and netizens.

Shweta Tiwari’s Viral Mirror Selfie

On February 19, 2024, Shweta posted a collaborative post on her Instagram handle with Varun Kasturia. The duo currently stars together in the TV serial Main Hoon Aparajita.

In the picture, Varun is seen shirtless, capturing the moment with Shweta. While she looks stunning in a yellow-hued, floral-printed outfit, Varun’s shirtless appearance adds an intriguing twist to the frame. The caption reads, “Chasing sunsets and beach vibes. #Goa 2.0 #motherandson.”

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens flooded the comment section with curiosity. Several social media users were quick to point out if Shweta and Varun were dating in real life.

Shweta Tiwari’s Personal Life

Shweta Tiwari was first married to Raja Choudhary and they share a daughter named Palak Tiwari. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce. Later, Shweta found love again and tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli in 2013. However, their relationship faced challenges, including physical violence and threats, leading to their separation in 2019. Shweta and Abhinav have a son, Reyansh Kohli, who lives with his mother.

On the professional front, Shweta was last seen in the TV serial Main Hoon Aparajita. Recently, the actress also played a pivotal role in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force.