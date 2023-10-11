Siasat Millat Fund arranges burial of 16 unclaimed Muslim bodies

Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund has arranged the burial of 16 unclaimed Muslim bodies in a single day.

Amer Ali Khan, the News Editor of Siasat, received a letter from Mohammad Jabbar, Sub-Inspector of Police Station Shamshabad, requesting the burial of a deceased Muslim woman, Masrat Begum, daughter of Mohammad Ibrahim.

Additionally, requests for burial were made from various police stations in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for 15 more bodies. In total, 16 bodies were recovered and laid to rest at the Secunderabad graveyard.

Masrat Begum had been involved in a road accident within the jurisdiction of Shamshabad Police Station. Unfortunately, she could not survive an accident on the road. Her father, Mohammad Ibrahim, approached Zahid Ali Khan, citing financial difficulties and expressing the need for assistance in her burial. In accordance with Khan’s instructions, the body was taken care of and laid to rest.

Funeral prayers for all 16 bodies were conducted at Osmania Hospital and Gandhi Hospital. Maulana Zaeemuddin Husami, Secretary of Siraj-ul-Ulema Academy, led the prayers at Osmania Hospital, while Syed Zahid Hussain Shah Qadri was the prayer leader at Gandhi Hospital.

Maulana Syed Hafiz Ashrafi, Imam and Khateeb of Jama Masjid Muhammadia Kishan Bagh, offers dua-e-maghfirath, with the presence of Maulana Syed Muazuddin Ashrafi Khalifa, Allama Madani Mian Ashrafi Al Jilani, Syed Amiruddin, Muhammad Laeeq, Sheikh Abdul Mukarram, Muhammad Inayat, and Syed Zubair Hashmi.

Hafiz and Qari Muhammad Tajammul Hussain, Syed Abdul Mannan, Muhammad Abdul Jalil, and Syed Sabir Ali offered prayers for the donors of the Millat Fund.

Siasat’s efforts have contributed to ensuring these individuals receive a respectful burial, addressing the needs of bereaved families during difficult times.