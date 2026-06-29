Siasat, Western Hospital give free healthcare cards to 160 Imams

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Group of Imams and officials at Western Hospital receiving healthcare cards in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily, in association with Western Hospital, Lakdikapul, distributed 160 AQZA Sehat Cards to imams and moazzins at a ceremony at the hospital on Friday, June 26.

The card covers free hospital admission, room charges and in-patient care, and includes help with the admission process. Holders pay only for medicines, consumables and laboratory tests — costs the scheme is designed to keep low so that hospitalisation does not become a financial burden for those running the city’s mosques.

More than 200 imams, moazzins, religious scholars and doctors attended. The initiative was led by Amer Ali Khan, Editor of The Siasat Daily, and Dr Mateenuddin Saleem, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist at Western Hospital.

Subhan Bakery
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