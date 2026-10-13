Siddaramaiah seeks legal action over allegedly defamatory content

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has filed a petition before the Bengaluru City Civil Court, seeking protection against the circulation of allegedly defamatory and derogatory messages, social media posts and videos about him.

Advocate Praveen Kamath submitted the application on behalf of Siddaramaiah on Monday, requesting an injunction to prevent the publication and distribution of videos and other material alleged to be objectionable and harmful to his reputation.

The petition names several media organisations and social media platforms as respondents. Siddaramaiah’s counsel has urged the court to intervene and restrain the dissemination of content that the former Chief Minister considers defamatory.

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The legal move seeks to address the alleged circulation of objectionable material across media outlets and digital platforms. The petition asks the court to issue directions preventing further distribution of the disputed videos and messages.

The application is listed for hearing on Tuesday before CCH-18 of the Bengaluru City Civil Court. The proceedings will focus on the request for an injunction against the circulation of the allegedly defamatory content.

The outcome of the hearing remains to be seen, as the court considers the relief sought by Siddaramaiah. No decision on the requested restraint has been reported in the information available so far.