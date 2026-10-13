Siddaramaiah seeks legal action over allegedly defamatory content

The petition names several media organisations and social media platforms as respondents.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Former CM Siddaramaiah speaking at a press conference with a microphone and a dark background.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has filed a petition before the Bengaluru City Civil Court, seeking protection against the circulation of allegedly defamatory and derogatory messages, social media posts and videos about him.

Advocate Praveen Kamath submitted the application on behalf of Siddaramaiah on Monday, requesting an injunction to prevent the publication and distribution of videos and other material alleged to be objectionable and harmful to his reputation.

The petition names several media organisations and social media platforms as respondents. Siddaramaiah’s counsel has urged the court to intervene and restrain the dissemination of content that the former Chief Minister considers defamatory.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The legal move seeks to address the alleged circulation of objectionable material across media outlets and digital platforms. The petition asks the court to issue directions preventing further distribution of the disputed videos and messages.

The application is listed for hearing on Tuesday before CCH-18 of the Bengaluru City Civil Court. The proceedings will focus on the request for an injunction against the circulation of the allegedly defamatory content.

The outcome of the hearing remains to be seen, as the court considers the relief sought by Siddaramaiah. No decision on the requested restraint has been reported in the information available so far.

MS NEET Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button