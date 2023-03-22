‘Sign bills if you care for youth’: Telangana ministers attack Guv

Hyderabad: Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and women and child welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod wrote to state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asking her to sign the bills that are currently pending on her table.

Reacting to the Governor’s remarks from Raj Bhavan on Monday, they said that the youth are facing issues because of the ‘discriminatory attitude of the central government of which the Governor is a representative’.

They alleged that the Governor is blocking many bills that would provide employment opportunities to the youth and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Central government’s injustices are the cause of many losses to the state.

“The Central government acting impatiently on Telangana since day one cancelled ITIR and dealt a heavy blow to the employment opportunities of Telangana youth,” said the ministers.

“Not even a single Navodaya school or a medical college was allocated to Telangana state. The Partition Act guaranteed the creation of a tribal university, but the central government conspired not to provide educational institutions. By setting up a steel factory in Bayyaram, thousands of Telangana youths will get employment opportunities, but you have not spoken about these,” read the letter.

Mentioning the various projects that were not given a green flag by the Central government, the letter said, “It is unfortunate that you have not at least made a single formal letter or appeal to the Central Government. This reflects your opportunistic love towards the youth of Telangana.”

“We remind you that you are also the reason for the challenges faced by the youth of Telangana. You seem to have conveniently forgotten that the University Common Recruitment Board Bill, brought with the noble objective of strengthening higher education institutions, was trampled,” alleged the ministers.

“Raj Bhavan under your leadership and your central government in Delhi, which you represent here, are the main reason for the challenges faced by the youth in the state,” the ministers accused the Governor.

They said that the Governor can help the youth by standing with the BRS party. “Raise your voice against the central government’s discriminatory attitude towards the employment and education opportunities of the youth of Telangana,” the letter said.