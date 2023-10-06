Sikkim floods: Body of Army jawan from Nizamabad found

Gangaprasad’s mortal remains will be brought to his native place, Kummanpally in Nizamabad district, on Friday evening or Saturday

The deceased Lance Naik Neeradi Gangaprasad

Hyderabad: Amid a massive search operation conducted by the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in flood-hit Sikkim, the body of Army jawan, a native of Kummanpally village of Nizamabad district, was found on Thursday night (October 5).

The deceased, identified as Lance Naik Neeradi Gangaprasad, went missing along with 23 other army personnel in the flash floods in Sikkim’s Lachen Valley on Wednesday, October 4. Gangaprasad’s mortal remains will be brought to his native place Kummanpally in Nizamabad district on Friday evening or Saturday.

Gangaprasad’s younger brother Saisudhakar and his cousin Dileep travelled to Bengal on Thursday to receive Gangaprasad’s mortal remains after learning of their his death from Army officials.

Missing soldiers

At least 23 soldiers are reportedly missing and 14 people have died so far after a sudden cloud burst over the Lhonak Lake in Sikkim on Wednesday, a defence spokesman said.

“Sudden increase in water level has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected. Twenty-three personnel have been reported missing and some cars are reported submerged under the slush.

Even the police station in Chungthang has been destroyed. Chungthang and most of North Sikkim have disrupted mobile network connection as the fibre cable lines were also being destroyed by the flash floods in Sangkalan and Toong in Mangan district, according to the official report.

