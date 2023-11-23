Silkyara Tunnel collapse: Rescue op underway

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 23rd November 2023 11:51 am IST
Uttarkashi: Police and paramilitary personnel secure the area as preperations continue near the Silkayara tunnel for the rescue operation of 41 workers trapped inside the tunnel, in Uttarkashi district, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Uttarkashi: A rescuer at the site after rescue operations to evacuate the 41 workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway entered final stretch, in Uttarkashi district, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Uttarkashi: Ambulances with medical equipments reach the site after rescue operations to evacuate the 41 workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway entered final stretch, in Uttarkashi district, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Uttarkashi: Preperations underway near the Silkayara tunnel where rescue operation of 41 workers trapped inside the tunnel is underway, in Uttarkashi district, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

