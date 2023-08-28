Singer Armaan Malik gets engaged, wedding soon!

Reportedly, Aashna and Armaan were seeing each other in 2017 but then broke up and they started dating again in 2019

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 28th August 2023 1:32 pm IST
Singer Armaan Malik gets engaged, wedding soon!
Aashna Shroff and Armaan Malik (Instagram)

Mumbai: It’s a celebrations time for all Armaan Malik’s fans! The Bollywood singer has finally got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Aashna Shroff who is a popular wellness and fashion blogger. The couple’s engagement was sealed with a heartfelt proposal that melted hearts across Instagram.

Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff’s Engagement Photos

Armaan Malik posted a series of enchanting photos from his dreamy engagement on his Instagram account on Monday, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their love story. The photos were accompanied by a caption that read, “And our forever has only just begun,” followed by a white heart emoji. 

Aashna Shroff expressed the sentiment, posting the same photos on Instagram with the caption, “Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you,” and a white heart emoji. The photographs captured the tender moment when Armaan kneeled down to place a ring on Aashna’s finger, which elicited laughter and joy. 

MS Education Academy

A Dreamy Affair!

The proposal took place in dreamy elegance, with Aashna dressed in a stunning white and red embellished gown and Armaan dressed in a sophisticated beige suit. Additional photos showed the couple celebrating their love in endearing poses. 

Armaan and Aashna’s Love Story

Their romantic journey began in 2017, with on-again, off-again moments. Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff rekindled their relationship in 2019 after a brief separation. Despite being seen together frequently and being active on social media, the couple has never formally acknowledged their relationship until now. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/CutUbA9Mdvq/?img_index=1

Fans eagerly await the next step of their love-filled saga (their wedding), with each image speaking volumes!

Tags
Photo of Addla Sreeja

Addla Sreeja

Sreeja Addla is a journalist based in Hyderabad, India. She works as a sub-editor at Entertainment and Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She covers topics such as Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, and Lifestyle. She graduated with her master's degree in mass communication and journalism from St. Francis.
