Singer Armaan Malik gets engaged, wedding soon!

Mumbai: It’s a celebrations time for all Armaan Malik’s fans! The Bollywood singer has finally got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Aashna Shroff who is a popular wellness and fashion blogger. The couple’s engagement was sealed with a heartfelt proposal that melted hearts across Instagram.

Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff’s Engagement Photos

Armaan Malik posted a series of enchanting photos from his dreamy engagement on his Instagram account on Monday, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their love story. The photos were accompanied by a caption that read, “And our forever has only just begun,” followed by a white heart emoji.

Aashna Shroff expressed the sentiment, posting the same photos on Instagram with the caption, “Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you,” and a white heart emoji. The photographs captured the tender moment when Armaan kneeled down to place a ring on Aashna’s finger, which elicited laughter and joy.

A Dreamy Affair!

The proposal took place in dreamy elegance, with Aashna dressed in a stunning white and red embellished gown and Armaan dressed in a sophisticated beige suit. Additional photos showed the couple celebrating their love in endearing poses.

Armaan and Aashna’s Love Story

Their romantic journey began in 2017, with on-again, off-again moments. Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff rekindled their relationship in 2019 after a brief separation. Despite being seen together frequently and being active on social media, the couple has never formally acknowledged their relationship until now.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CutUbA9Mdvq/?img_index=1

Fans eagerly await the next step of their love-filled saga (their wedding), with each image speaking volumes!