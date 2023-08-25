Single Indian organisation facing 2,152 cyber attacks, 20% up year-on-year

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 8:58 pm IST
Single Indian organisation facing 2,152 cyber attacks, 20% up year on year
Cyber Criminal (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The average number of attacks per organisation in India reached 2,152 attacks in the first half of 2023, reflecting a significant increase of 20 per cent (year-on-year), a report showed on Friday.

In H1 2023, 48 ransomware groups breached over 2,200 victims, with Lockbit3 being the most active, reporting a 20 per cent increase in victims compared to H1 2022.

The emergence of new groups like Royal and Play is associated with the termination of Hive and Conti Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) groups, reports Check Point Research.

MS Education Academy

“Criminal activities have continued to rise in the first half of the year, with an 8 per cent surge in global weekly cyberattacks in the second quarter marking the highest volume in two years,” Maya Horowitz, VP Research at Check Point Software.

“Even legacy technology such as USB storage devices, which have long been gathering dust in desk drawers, have gained popularity as a malware messenger.” Horowitz added.

In terms of geography, 45 per cent of victims are in the US, with an unexpected rise in Russian entities due to the novel actor “MalasLocker”, which substitutes ransom demands with charitable donations.

Also Read
A single Indian firm facing 2,146 cyber attacks a week on average: Report

The manufacturing and retail sectors have seen the most victims, suggesting a shift in ransomware attack strategy.

“Ransomware groups have stepped up their game, exploiting vulnerabilities in commonly used corporate software and shifting their approach from data encryption to data theft,” the report mentioned.

USB devices have resurfaced as significant threats, with both state-affiliated groups and cybercriminals deploying USB drives as vectors for infecting organisations globally.

“Hacktivism has seen a rise, with politically motivated groups launching attacks on selected targets,” the findings showed.

Artificial Intelligence misuse has amplified, with generative AI tools being used to craft phishing emails, keystroke monitoring malware, and basic ransomware code, calling for stronger regulatory measures, according to the report.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 8:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button