Single on Valentine’s Day? Join Galentine’s Sip & Paint in Hyderabad

It is that time of the year when couples rejoice while singles only find solace in memes. But this year, Eunoia is flipping the script with its Galentine’s Sip & Paint event- a celebration that goes beyond romance and embraces friendship and creativity. Moving beyond the traditional couple-centric Valentines Day festivities, this event is designed to be an inclusive, creative, and social experience where attendees can unwind and connect.

Founded by Danam Anusha and Shriya Goud, Eunoia is a newly launched event management company in Hyderabad that aims to curate meaningful and engaging experiences. With this debut event, they hope to create lasting memories and foster meaningful connections among attendees. “Even if an individual attends alone, we promise they will leave with a positive experience,” Anusha shared. “It’s a space to enjoy, engage, and take home something personal.”

What can you expect at Galentine’s Sip & Paint?

The highlight of the event is a tote bag painting session, where each participant will receive a sustainable tote bag with a pre-printed stencil. Unlike conventional guided painting workshops, this session allows for personalized creativity, encouraging attendees to mix shades and design their bags in ways that resonate with them. “The focus is not on who creates the best artwork but on unwinding and enjoying the process,” Anusha tells Siasat.com.

Taking place at Glass House, Jubilee Hills, the event offers more than just an artistic escape from Valentine’s Day. Attendees can indulge in a specially curated menu featuring delicious snacks and refreshing mocktails, ensuring a well-rounded experience of creativity and indulgence. “The food and drinks will not disappoint—we’ve put thought into crafting a menu that complements the vibrant and relaxed vibe of the event,” she added.

Where? The Glass House, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

When? February 15, 2025

Timing? 4 pm to 6 pm

Fees? Single adult- Rs. 2000, Group of two- Rs. 3600 and Group of 3- Rs. 5100

Who can attend? The event is open to individuals aged 13 and above

Eunoia’s first event has already received an overwhelming response, with many attendees expressing excitement about the concept. “We expected more friends and family, but the interest from outsiders has been incredibly motivating,” Anusha shared. Given the positive response, Eunoia plans to host creative experiences bi-monthly, making this just the beginning of an exciting journey.