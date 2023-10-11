Single window system to resolve mining lease issue in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed officials to resolve the issue of mining leases of the Forest Department by creating a single window system.

In his remarks at a review meeting of Forests and Mines and Geology Departments here, he said that separate meetings of Mines and Geology, Revenue, and Forest Departments should be held by the Ministers and the officials to resolve the forest clearance and other permissions from the Forest Department to the companies that have leased mines in the state.

It was discussed in the meeting that many cases are pending before the Forest Department for disposal, and the officers said that the mining lease companies have not given land for compensatory afforestation.

As officials said that there are farmers in Hassan and some other parts of the state who are willing to sell agricultural land due to attacks by elephants and other wildlife, the Chief Minister said that the mining companies can purchase land from such farmers by paying a suitable price.

It was suggested to discuss and settle the issue of handing over the land of KIOCL Kudremukh, owned by the Centre, to the state Forest Department.

The Chief Minister also instructed that the Forest Department should not give undue trouble to the Department of Mines and Geology and there should be no unnecessary delay. He asked officials to proceed in the matter of auctioning of 25 million tonnes of ore of Forest Department only after taking the opinion of the Advocate General in this regard.

The officers said that, with respect to major minerals and minor minerals, till the end of September, Rs 3,276 crore of revenue has been collected for year 2023-24. The Chief Minister also suggested that action should be taken to prevent unnecessary leakage of royalties which is collected by the government and the vigilance team should take action from time to time in this regard.

Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre, Mines and Geology Minister S.S. Mallikarjun and senior officials were present in the meeting.