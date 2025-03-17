SIO Bhopal reinvigorates police personnel on Holi for maintaining law and order

Bhopal: In a unique gesture, the members of the Student Islamic Organization (SIO), Bhopal Unit expressed respect and gratitude towards the Bhopal police personnel who managed the security arrangements in the city well on the occasion of Holi which happened to fall on Friday last.

The SIO members provided the policemen refreshment, such as dates, fruit juice and cold water after a day-long tough duty maintaining law and order in the city with flying colours.

Policemen taking refreshment after a day-long tough duty maintaining law and order in Bhopal offered by SIO Bhopal Unit volunteers.

The objective of this initiative was to promote the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood. SIO Bhopal, on this occasion, conveyed the essence of humanity and love from Islam, while appreciating the efforts and hard work of the police personnel on duty.

Members from SIO Bhopal stated that the organization will remain active in such social activities to strengthen mutual understanding, brotherhood and positive relationships within the society. This will enhance the bonding among the members of all faiths, especially at a time wherein hate-mongers are ruling the roost to divide the communities on religious lines.