SIO flags gaps in education spending ahead of Telangana Budget 2026

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) has urged the Telangana government to prioritise education, student welfare and youth development in the upcoming Budget 2026–27, calling for decisive policy measures to address key structural gaps in the education sector.

SIO emphasised that while allocations for education and minority welfare have been announced in previous budgets, a significant portion of these funds remains underutilised or delayed in implementation.

They also expressed serious concern over the delay in the disbursement of scholarships under the Tuition Fee Reimbursement (RTF) and Maintenance Fee (MTF) schemes, which continues to affect thousands of students across Telangana.

Calling for greater educational equity, SIO demanded the effective implementation of Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which mandates 25 percent reservation for disadvantaged children in private schools.

Proper implementation of this provision could open nearly 90,000 seats annually for socioeconomically disadvantaged students across Telangana, they said.

SIO claimed that a major portion of the education budget is currently spent on salaries, and recommended a more balanced expenditure that also focuses on teacher training, academic innovation and institutional strengthening.

State President of SIO Telangana, Mohd Faraz Ahmed, has called for transparent and efficient utilisation of the Minority Welfare Budget, noting that several educational schemes for minority students face delays due to slow fund release and administrative bottlenecks.

The organisation further demanded expedited District Selection Commitment recruitment and urgent filling of teacher vacancies, particularly highlighting the backlog of Urdu medium teaching posts.

In the DSC-2024 notification, 1,183 Urdu medium posts were announced but only 517 are being filled, leaving 666 posts vacant, depriving thousands of Urdu medium students of adequate teaching staff, SIO highlighted.

Lastly, SIO also raised concerns about the severe shortage of faculty in state universities, where only around 753 faculty members are working against 2,878 sanctioned posts, affecting academic standards and research output in higher education institutions.