SIO Telangana launches campaign for mental health challenges

Hyderabad: In a bid to address the rising mental health concerns, moral dilemmas, and digital excess among the younger generation, the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of Telangana has launched a month-long statewide initiative titled ‘Youth Issues Campaign’ under the theme “Haya (Modesty) is Life – Meaning, Morality and Tranquility.”

The campaign, which runs from October 12 to November 10, is part of a national movement by SIO India and seeks to engage students, educators, and families in meaningful conversations on youth well-being, ethical living, and responsible digital behaviour. It aims to equip young minds with the tools to navigate modern challenges while staying rooted in values of modesty, empathy, and self-awareness.

Timely intervention

Speaking at the launch in Hyderabad, SIO Telangana State President, Mohd. Faraz Ahmed, said that today’s youth are facing an unprecedented crisis of identity and purpose due to the overexposure to digital media, distorted entertainment, and the normalisation of indecency. “Modern platforms often glorify lust, violence, and disrespect toward women. They erode moral foundations and create an illusory world that distances youth from reality,” he remarked.

Ahmed highlighted several alarming trends that reflect this moral and psychological drift. He pointed out that Indian youth spend more than six hours daily on screens, while one in seven faces, serious mental health challenges. India now ranks third globally in pornography consumption, with over 70 per cent of viewers under 34 years of age.

Citing Telangana-specific figures, he said that in Hyderabad, 57 per cent of male college students regularly access pornographic content. The state has also witnessed 74 cases of child pornography in recent months, while crimes against women rose to 23,678 in 2023, and cyber offences targeting women reached 120 cases.

“Behind every statistic is a story of lost focus, emotional distress, and moral confusion. The constant exposure to inappropriate content not only weakens mental resilience but also breaks down family relationships, reduces academic performance, and fuels a culture of apathy and addiction,” Ahmed cautioned.

Focusing on mental health

The Youth Issues Campaign aims to address these challenges through constructive engagement and increased awareness. It will host a series of listening circles, group counseling sessions, and digital detox workshops aimed at helping youth regain emotional balance and mental clarity.

Special seminars for parents and educators will also be organised to help them understand the evolving behavioural patterns of teenagers in the age of social media. Experts from various fields – including psychologists, educationists, and scholars – will conduct interactive sessions on digital ethics, emotional intelligence, sexual ethics, and resilience-building.

Campus-based exhibitions and awareness drives will highlight real-life impacts of digital overuse and moral decline, encouraging students to adopt self-discipline and a sense of purpose.

In addition to awareness events, SIO Telangana will promote online campaigns, street interactions, and youth dialogues designed to reach students from diverse academic and social backgrounds. Through these platforms, young participants will be encouraged to share personal experiences, identify peer support systems, and explore healthier approaches to stress, relationships, and self-expression.

Community collaboration

SIO Telangana has appealed to parents, educators, community leaders, and policymakers to work collectively in addressing the root causes of youth distress. The organisation emphasized that the solution lies not merely in restricting technology, but in fostering inner discipline, strong values, and critical media literacy.

“Today’s youth are intelligent, sensitive, and full of potential,” Ahmed added. “But they need guidance to use their freedom wisely. With the right balance of morality, mental strength, and digital responsibility, we can nurture a generation capable of leading society towards compassion and creativity rather than chaos.”

A call for responsible youth

Through its month-long activities, SIO hopes to spark a broader movement that encourages youth to reclaim their time, thoughts, and values. By focusing on ‘Haya’—a concept that combines modesty, humility, and self-respect—the campaign envisions a generation that finds strength not in rebellion or excess, but in integrity and purposeful living.