SIR hearing: Complaint filed against CEC after elderly man dies due to fear

Kolkata: A complaint was filed against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal at a police station in the Purulia district on Tuesday, police said.

The complaint was lodged by the family of an individual named Durjan Majhi who died by suicide on Monday, allegedly due to the fear of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing.

The police added that the allegations against the CEC and West Bengal CEO include mental harassment and abetment to suicide.

On Monday, the elderly man, who was supposed to attend a SIR hearing, left his home to call a rickshaw.

His body was later recovered from the railway tracks.

The deceased’s family claimed that the elderly man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train due to the fear of the SIR hearing.

This incident sparked tension in Chautala village of Para Assembly constituency in Purulia district.

The deceased was identified as Durjan Majhi.

On Monday, Majhi’s son expressed outrage over the Election Commission’s role in his father’s death.

According to the police and local sources, Durjan Majhi was a former Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) employee, which is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

Even after filling out the SIR enumeration form, Majhi received a summon for a hearing.

However, his wife, son and he himself did not receive the summons. Therefore, Majhi had been living in fear for the past few days.

The family of the deceased claimed that he had been dejected since receiving the hearing notice from the Election Commission.

He would say at his residence that he would be sent to Bangladesh.

The hearing was scheduled for Monday. However, his body was recovered from the railway tracks nearby.

On Tuesday, the deceased victim’s family lodged the complaint against the CEC and West Bengal CEO, alleging that he had committed suicide due to the fear of the SIR hearing.

Commenting on the death of Durjan Majhi, Purulia district Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) President Kiriti Acharya said, “We are witnessing instances of harassment of people in the name of conducting the SIR. Suicides are happening in various places. In Purulia district, a tribal resident had to commit suicide due to the SIR.”

Purulia District BJP leader Jayadipta Chattaraj said, “The ruling party (Trinamool Congress) is trying to disrupt the SIR process in various ways. From the beginning, they have tried to sabotage this process. They are trying to link a purely coincidental incident to this. This is merely an accident.”