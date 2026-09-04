SIR in Hyderabad: EROs urged to check originals before BLO App upload

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has urged election officials to physically verify original documents before accepting or uploading them on the BLO App during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearings in Hyderabad.

The demand was made in view of the party’s alleged findings that some electors who received “No Mapping” and “Anomaly” notices, particularly in Greater Hyderabad, are submitting identity, address, study and other supporting documents that may have been created or altered using artificial intelligence and digital editing tools.

On September 3, TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman P Rajesh Kumar submitted two representations to Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy.

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Physical verification of documents sought during SIR hearing in Hyderabad

In its first representation, the TPCC said the party came to know that some electors are submitting counterfeit documents during SIR hearings in Greater Hyderabad.

According to TPCC, checking documents only through digital uploads or photographs could make manipulated records difficult to identify.

In view of it, the party sought directions to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to physically examine original documents before they are uploaded on the BLO App.

Warning sought over fake documents

The TPCC also requested officials to issue public advisories warning electors.

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In its second representation, the TPCC asked the election authorities to publish constituency-wise, part-wise and polling station-wise lists of electors placed under “No Mapping” and “Anomaly” categories.

The party said electors who are unaware that their records have been flagged could miss their hearings.