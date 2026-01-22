SIR not solely for citizenship verification, observes SC

The Supreme Court of India, on Thursday, January 22, observed that the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is not solely for verifying citizenship.

The apex court continues to hear petitions filed against the SIR by Trinamool Congress leaders who have alleged discrepancies in the ongoing exercise in poll-bound West Bengal.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, admitted to the single-bench led by Justice Joymalya Bagchi a possibility of errors here and there, but insisted the exercise is bonafide.

(This is a developing story. Refresh for fresh updates)