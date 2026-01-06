Over 2 crore voter names removed from UP draft electoral rolls

The much-anticipated draft electoral rolls of Uttar Pradesh were released on Tuesday, January 6, stating that 2.89 crore voters’ names have been removed and 46.23 lakh are dead.

These names could not be included due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said during a press conference.

The data was released under the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) exercise for the upcoming Assembly polls in 2027.

According to the data, Uttar Pradesh recorded 12.56 crore (12,55,56,25) voters, a decline from 15.44 crore in October last year, when the SIR process began. As many as 2.17 crore voters names have been moved and 25.47 lakh are registered in more than one place.

Voters can verify their names on the draft voters’ list through the ECINET app on their mobile phones. The final list will be published on March 6.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)