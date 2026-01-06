SIR: Draft electoral rolls of UP to be published; parties, public to get access

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the draft electoral rolls of Uttar Pradesh will be published on Tuesday, January 6, marking a crucial step in the state’s electoral preparations, officials said.

This exercise, carried out under the supervision of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and District Election Officers (DEOs), is aimed at ensuring transparency and inclusivity in the voter registration process ahead of the upcoming polls. According to officials, hard copies of the draft rolls will be shared with all recognised political parties across the state.

This measure is intended to facilitate scrutiny by party representatives and enable them to raise objections or suggest corrections wherever discrepancies are found. By involving political stakeholders directly, the Commission seeks to strengthen confidence in the integrity of the electoral process. In addition to physical distribution, the draft rolls will also be uploaded on the official websites of the CEO and respective DEOs.

Digital access of electoral rolls for public

This digital access is expected to make the rolls more easily available to the public, allowing citizens to verify their details without having to visit government offices. The move reflects the Commission’s ongoing efforts to leverage technology for greater accessibility and efficiency in election management. Significantly, the lists of voters marked as absent, shifted, deceased, or duplicate will also be published online alongside the draft rolls.

This step is designed to maintain accuracy in the electoral database and prevent misuse of entries. Citizens and political parties will have the opportunity to review these lists and raise objections if they believe any names have been wrongly categorised. Officials emphasised that the publication of draft rolls is not the final stage but part of a larger process of continuous revision.

Claims and objections will be invited from the public, and necessary corrections will be incorporated before the final rolls are published. The exercise underscores the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible voter in Uttar Pradesh is duly registered and that the rolls remain free from errors.

With the state heading towards a politically significant year, the publication of draft electoral rolls on Tuesday is expected to set the tone for a transparent and participatory electoral process, reaffirming the democratic ethos of the country.