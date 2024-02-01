Sitharaman announces three new railway economic corridors

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st February 2024 1:34 pm IST
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman on Thursday announced the setting up of three new major railway economic corridors.

“These include the energy, mineral and cement corridor, a port connectivity corridor and a high traffic density corridor,” she said while presenting the Interim Budget in the Lok Sabha.

“These corridors will accelerate GDP growth by improving logistics efficiency and reducing logistics costs,” she said.

She said that the decongestion of high traffic corridors will result in improving operations, which in turn will result in safety and higher travel speeds for passengers.

She added that 4,000 railway bogies will be upgraded to Vande Bharat standards for the comfort of passengers.

