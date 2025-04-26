Six arrested for armed robbery in Rajendranagar; relative among accused

Hyderabad: Six persons involved in a robbery in Rajendranagar were arrested on Friday, April 25. Two mobile phones and jewellery were recovered from them.

The incident occurred on April 21 at P&T Colony, Rajendranagar, when the robbers arrived at the couple’s house and looted them at knife point.

The accused have been identified as Jibran Bin Jaber, a driver and resident of Mailardevpally; Mohammed Aqeel, a furniture shop employee and a resident of Karwan; Mohammed Fasiuddin, a carpenter from Humayunnagar; Sohail Shah Khan, a driver from Vattepally; Mohammed Abdul Rub Javeed, a resident of Mailardevpally; and Mohammed Shabbir, a chef from Kalapathar.

Also Read Armed robbers target couple on outskirts of Hyderabad

While the couple were at home, four of the accused knocked on the door and entered the house forcefully. The accused broke open the almirah and looted gold and silver ornaments along with cash and mobile phones and fled the place.

Following the incident, the complainant approached the Rajendranagar police.

Upon being nabbed and interrogated, the accused Jibran revealed that he is a relative of the complainant and he knew about the valuables in the house. To execute the robbery, Jibran arranged the weapons and the car to flee the crime scene.

The accused were booked and arrested under sections 310(2), 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).