Armed robbers target couple on outskirts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A couple became victims of armed robbery on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday.

The incident took place in P&T Colony, Rajendranagar when four unidentified assailants stormed their home, threatened them with knives and sticks, and escaped with gold jewelry and cash.

Couple confined during robbery on outskirts of Hyderabad

According to details of the incident, the suspects arrived in a car and forcibly entered the couple’s residence.

After confining them inside, the robbers stole approximately six tolas of gold ornaments along with an undisclosed amount of cash. The criminals quickly fled the scene in their vehicle.

Police investigation underway

Following the couple’s complaint, Rajendranagar police registered a case and launched an immediate investigation.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and track down the suspects.