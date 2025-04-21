Video: Man falls from Hyderabad’s PVNR expressway; saved

Hyderabad: A drunk man narrowly escaped death after falling from the P V Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway at Attapur, Hyderabad.

The incident occurred near pillar number 100 where the man was seen hanging precariously from a wire before being rescued.

Rescue at Hyderabad’s PVNR expressway captured on video

A viral social media video shows the intoxicated man struggling to hold onto a wire along the expressway.

His life was saved when a nearby car decor owner quickly acted and provided a car body cover to safely catch him as he fell.

The quick thinking of the rescuer prevented what could have been a fatal accident.

No serious injuries

Fortunately, no major injuries were reported despite the dangerous fall.

The incident at Hyderabad’s PVNR expressway is not an isolated incident wherein drunk men create nuisance.

Earlier, in one of the incidents, an inebriated man tried to attack traffic police in Hyderabad’s Champapet.

The man was riding a scooter when a team of police stopped him for the drunk driving test. A breathalyzer test confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. The accused was agitated as the traffic police tried to seize his vehicle.

The latest incident at PVNR expressway serves as a reminder of the dangers of public intoxication.